Rand stable as market awaits firmer direction

The rand was steady shortly before midday on Monday, with market activity somewhat subdued by the US market closure for Martin Luther King Day.

The reduced volatility from the US markets closure comes ahead of a litany of domestic and international risk events this week, with cautious trade expected.

The rand had now traded in a steady range for two weeks, which was rare, taking place in an environment of general dollar weakness, said Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler.

The uncertainty around what the ANC national executive committee had planned with regards to the exit of President Jacob Zuma had meant a lack of direction, said Butler. This combined with a domestic market that was still shrugging off the effects of our summer holiday season.

But the rand hardly budged following the speech by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

Rand steadiness in a backdrop of a supportive environment for risk-on currencies suggested that rand gains in December may have been overdone, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

Major risk-events this week includes the outcome of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, the domestic highlight of the week. Economists expect the committee to keep interest rates unchanged.

German and eurozone inflation data releases on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively are also expected to be closely scrutinised, as the market gauges the pace of monetary-policy tightening this year.

At 11.30am the rand was at R12.3168 to the dollar from close of R12.3618, at R15.0772 to the euro from R15.0852 and at R16.949 to the pound from R16.9849.

The euro was at $1.2243 from $1.2195.