JSE opens flat as gold shares shine and Woolworths retreats

The JSE opened flat in thin trade on Monday, as gold shares rallied on a weaker dollar and general retailers retreated on weakness in Woolworths and Steinhoff.

Woolworths said in a trading update that group sales for the first 26 weeks of the 2018 financial year to December 24 increased 2.5% over the prior period and 2.9% in constant currency terms. It expects earnings to drop up to 20% for the interim period.

Steinhoff lost ground amid indications that it might face further class-action suits from disgruntled investors. The share price has dropped 91% since December.

The gold price was up 0.32% to $1,341.52 an ounce, near a four-month high.

The gold price has been benefiting from a weaker dollar on expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) would reduce its easing policies at a quicker pace.

This would lead to eventual interest-rate increases amid upbeat economic growth in the eurozone, at a time when the US Federal Reserve might take a more measured approach in its own normalisation process.

"We have revised our higher our outlook for euro area growth in 2018 and look for a reformulation of forward guidance by the ECB on interest rate policy in April," analysts at Barclays Research said.

The gold price rose 13.11% in 2017 is up 2.67% 2018. At the same time, the Dow has gained 4.39% in 2018 and rose 25.08% in 2017.

TreasuryOne analyst Gerard van der Westhuizen said the rally in gold was set to continue as the metal had crossed $1,340 an ounce.

"Gold is generally seen as a safe haven and with global equity prices continuing to increase, the rise in prices in both asset classes was quite unique," he said.

The Dow closed 0.89% higher at a record 25,803.19 points on Friday as earnings season took centre stage, with JP Morgan coming in ahead of estimates. Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.26% and the Hang Seng down 0.26%.

Monday promises to be quiet with US markets closed, as Americans celebrate a public holiday.

At 9.42am the all share was 0.04% up at 60,106.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.08%. The gold index rose 2.73%, platinum 1.8%, resources 0.81%, property 0.64% and financials 0.42%. General retailers shed 2.7% and industrials 0.46%.

Anglo American rose 1.15% to R301.50.

Sibanye jumped 3.43% to R16.89 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.98% to R137.99.

Steinhoff shed 4.34% to R5.95 and Woolworths 5.84% to R59.63.

Growthpoint rose 1.05% to R26.98 and Nepi Rockcastle