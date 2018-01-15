Markets

JSE opens flat as gold shares shine and Woolworths retreats

15 January 2018 - 10:54 Maarten Mittner
JSE. Picture: REUTERS
JSE. Picture: REUTERS

The JSE opened flat in thin trade on Monday, as gold shares rallied on a weaker dollar and general retailers retreated on weakness in Woolworths and Steinhoff.

Woolworths said in a trading update that group sales for the first 26 weeks of the 2018 financial year to December 24 increased 2.5% over the prior period and 2.9% in constant currency terms. It expects earnings to drop up to 20% for the interim period.

Steinhoff lost ground amid indications that it might face further class-action suits from disgruntled investors. The share price has dropped 91% since December.

The gold price was up 0.32% to $1,341.52 an ounce, near a four-month high.

The gold price has been benefiting from a weaker dollar on expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) would reduce its easing policies at a quicker pace.

This would lead to eventual interest-rate increases amid upbeat economic growth in the eurozone, at a time when the US Federal Reserve might take a more measured approach in its own normalisation process.

"We have revised our higher our outlook for euro area growth in 2018 and look for a reformulation of forward guidance by the ECB on interest rate policy in April," analysts at Barclays Research said.

The gold price rose 13.11% in 2017 is up 2.67% 2018. At the same time, the Dow has gained 4.39% in 2018 and rose 25.08% in 2017.

TreasuryOne analyst Gerard van der Westhuizen said the rally in gold was set to continue as the metal had crossed $1,340 an ounce.

"Gold is generally seen as a safe haven and with global equity prices continuing to increase, the rise in prices in both asset classes was quite unique," he said.

The Dow closed 0.89% higher at a record 25,803.19 points on Friday as earnings season took centre stage, with JP Morgan coming in ahead of estimates. Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.26% and the Hang Seng down 0.26%.

Monday promises to be quiet with US markets closed, as Americans celebrate a public holiday.

At 9.42am the all share was 0.04% up at 60,106.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.08%. The gold index rose 2.73%, platinum 1.8%, resources 0.81%, property 0.64% and financials 0.42%. General retailers shed 2.7% and industrials 0.46%.

Anglo American rose 1.15% to R301.50.

Sibanye jumped 3.43% to R16.89 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.98% to R137.99.

Steinhoff shed 4.34% to R5.95 and Woolworths 5.84% to R59.63.

Growthpoint rose 1.05% to R26.98 and Nepi Rockcastle

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
WATCH: What does 2018 hold for cryptocurrencies?
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as property stocks ...
Markets
3.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
4.
Quiet Monday likely with US closed for Martin ...
Markets
5.
FSB and JSE to scrutinise wild trades prompted by ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.