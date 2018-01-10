JSE weakens on Wednesday as banks lose momentum

The JSE was a little lower on Wednesday, weighed down in part by banks, as the rand extended its losses to the dollar.

The weaker currency, however, played out favourably for some mining stocks, helping to limit overall losses on the bourse. Still, trading volumes were relatively light as many traders were still on leave.

The all share was down 0.34% to 59,910.30 points at lunchtime, with banks shedding 1.43%.

The weakness in the banking space, however, came off a high base, after the sector reached a record in December, following the ANC’s elective conference.

"We are still keeping a very close eye on the rand, which is one of the key drivers of our local market," said Piru Harington, market analyst at GT Private Broking.

Aspen Pharmacare shares dipped 2.98% to R242.68, its lowest point since February 2016. The drop in the share price came amid speculation that Viceroy Research was conducting a review of the pharmaceutical group.

Viceroy recently conducted a review into Steinhoff International, which is now reeling from accounting irregularities.

"What to do from here? Making long-term investment decisions based on emotion almost always ends badly," Vestact Asset Management analysts said in a note, referring to Aspen.

"Wait for concrete facts to make decisions, right now there aren’t any. There might not even be any new information. It is not unusual for organisations to write negative reports about other companies. Especially companies where the organisation has a short position."

Europe’s leading markets were mixed at midday, following a choppy session in Asia.

On the JSE, Standard Bank lost 1.69% to R188.84 and Nedbank 2.42% to R253.92.

Scandal-tainted Steinhoff International slipped 3.44% to R7.29 and Mr Price 1.98% to R242.61. Mediclinic International was down 1.9% to R105.07.

Investment group PSG slid 1.77% to R255.40.

Anglo American was up 1.79% to R284, but Kumba Iron Ore dropped 2.9% to R402.87. The latter, however, is still up more than 6% this year. Impala Platinum rose 2.55% to R34.24.

WBHO slipped 2.89% to R143.41, while Group Five gained 3.85% to R13.50.

Datatec slumped 42% to R32.25, as it traded ex-dividend following the declaration of a special R23 dividend.