Gold falls from three-month high as dollar regains some footing

"The US dollar is a touch firmer and the euro slightly lower," he added, saying he expected trading to be rangebound between $1,305 an $1,325. The dollar rose 0.3% against the euro in early trade.

After mixed US payrolls data on Friday, traders of US short-term interest-rate futures continued to bet the Fed would lift rates twice in 2018, including a probable hike in March.

San Francisco Fed president John Williams said on Saturday that the Fed should raise rates three times in 2018 given that the already strong economy would get a boost from tax cuts, and could tighten more or less aggressively if needed.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. Meanwhile US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday that hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in Comex gold in the week to January 2.

"In the three weeks to January 2, speculative financial investors nearly doubled their net long positions to 148,200 contracts," Commerzbank said in a note.

"This also means that correction potential has built up again," it added. "If market participants maintain their high risk appetite and if, for example, stock markets continue to soar, we could see profit-taking."

Among other precious metals, silver was 0.2% lower to $17.17 an ounce, after having hit a one-and-a-half-month high on Friday at $17.29. Platinum was down 0.1% to $968.20 an ounce, after hitting a more than three-and-a-half-month peak at $970.50 earlier in the session. Palladium was 0.5% higher at $1,095.10 an ounce, off last week’s record high of $1,105.70.

