JSE seeks direction ahead of ANC statement, as rand weakens

The JSE was little changed at midday on Monday in subdued trade, as speculation about the outcome of newly elected ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s January 8 statement gathers momentum.

Volumes were low at R2.5bn with general retailers up, as the recent strength in the rand has bolstered optimism that the Reserve Bank will consider an interest-rate cut.

Rands hedges were marginally firmer, excluding Naspers. Gold stocks were lower after the dollar gained ground against the euro to below $1.20.

The Shanghai Composite gained 0.52% and the Hang Seng 0.28%.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver the statement amid reports that it might include details on a special prosecution process with regard to the envisaged state capture inquiry.

The ANC’s national executive committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue, and the result of this is set to be made public on Saturday.

President Jacob Zuma has not yet announced the appointment of an independent inquiry after the ANC resolved at its 54th conference that it should be done soon.

Earlier, speculation that Zuma might soon be recalled as the country’s president were dismissed by ANC leaders, but the market will be looking to signals from Ramaphosa as to possible future developments.

At 12.10pm the all share was 0.06% higher at 59,753.40 and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.09%. Resources rose 0.5%, general retailers 0.81% and food and drug retailers 0.28%. The gold index shed 2.07%, platinum 0.59% and property 0.48%.

Richemont added 0.98% to R113.20.

Steinhoff dropped 0.68% to R8.74 and Shoprite 0.63% to R218.81.

Nepi Rockcastle was 0.27% off at R203.35 in the property sector.

Naspers lost 0.35% to R3,603.86.