Economy

SA’s reserves show slight increase in December

08 January 2018 - 08:55 Robert Laing
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

SA’s gross reserves amounted to $50.7bn in December, an 0.84% increase from November’s $50.3bn, the South African Reserve Bank reported on Monday morning.

According to Trading Economics, the economists’ consensus was that gross reserves would decline to $48.8bn, although the actual figure came in under its forecast of $51.1bn.

Gross reserves in SA "averaged $28.9bn from 1998 until 2017, reaching an all-time high of $51.9bn in February of 2012 and a record low of $5.3bn in September of 1998", Trading economics said.

The Reserve Bank defines gross reserves as foreign exchange reserves including foreign currency deposits received, gold reserves, and special drawing rights (SDR) held.

Foreign exchange reserves make up 85% of SA’s gross reserves, and grew 0.81% to $43bn.

Gold made up 10% of December’s gross reserves, growing 1.26% to $5.2bn.

SDRs made up 5% of the total, growing 0.63% to $2.5bn.

"The increase of $425m in the gross reserves reflects the matured foreign exchange swaps conducted for liquidity management, the depreciation of the US dollar against most currencies and the increase in the US dollar gold price. These factors were partially offset by foreign exchange payments made on behalf of the government," the Reserve Bank said in Monday’s statement.

SA’s international liquidity position came to $42.9bn. This figure was arrived by deducting $9bn in foreign currency withdrawals and adding $1.2bn for the Bank’s "forward position".

"The increase of $238m in the international liquidity position reflects the increase in the gross reserves and the change in the foreign currency deposits received, which was substantially offset by the decline in the forward position," the Reserve Bank said.

Reserve Bank sniffs at ANC’s plan to nationalise it

On Wednesday, the ANC conference adopted a resolution calling for the nationalisation of the central bank
National
18 days ago

Basa is alarmed by ANC’s decision to nationalise the Reserve Bank

The Banking Association SA notes that institutional stability needs to be protected, but it will work with leaders committed to the national interest
Business
18 days ago

ANC tells state to nationalise Reserve Bank

The party wants the government to develop a proposal to ensure full public ownership of South African Reserve Bank
News & Fox
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
SA’s reserves show slight increase in December
Economy
2.
Private-sector gloom deepens as PMI falls again
Economy
3.
BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have ...
Economy
4.
SA records far bigger trade surplus than expected ...
Economy
5.
Private sector’s appetite for credit picks up
Economy

Related Articles

Basa is alarmed by ANC’s decision to nationalise the Reserve Bank
Business

Reserve Bank sniffs at ANC’s plan to nationalise it
National

ANC tells state to nationalise Reserve Bank
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.