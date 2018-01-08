Gloomy mood of SA business and consumers in the spotlight on Monday

The persistent pessimism of South African business and consumers — a common concern of credit rating agencies in their reports of this country — will be in the spotlight on Monday.

Monday is a busy day on the economics front, with several releases delayed by SA’s summer holidays scheduled for release.

The South African Reserve Bank will release December’s foreign exchange reserve figures at 8am. After unexpectedly rising to $50.3bn in November from $48.9bn in October, December’s reserves are expected to have held about level.

The Absa sponsored purchasing managers index (PMI) done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research (BER), which usually appears on the first business day of each month, is scheduled for release at 11am.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday that she expected the poll to show the pessimism of South African factory managers improved slightly to about 49 points in December from 48.6 in November.

"The manufacturing sector should derive some support from the strengthening global economy. Indeed, in the fourth quarter of 2017, the global PMI reflected above-average readings for new manufacturing orders and export orders which suggests a continued expansion in global activity and sustained positive momentum in global trade," Kaplan wrote.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) is scheduled to release its December business confidence index at 11.30am. Trading Economics forecasts SA’s business confidence weakened to 94.2 points in December from 95.1 points in November.

The BER is scheduled to release its First National Bank sponsored consumer confidence index for the fourth quarter at 1pm. The bureau said on its website that there was no third-quarter survey because retailers seemed to have viewed their customers as too miserable to bother polling.

"Due to a lack of demand, none of those service providers who conduct personal interviews ran any surveys during the third quarter. So far, the outlook for a fourth-quarter survey to take place looks promising," the bureau said.

In the second quarter, the consumer confidence index was -9, worse than the -5 in the first quarter. South African consumer confidence has been negative since 2014.