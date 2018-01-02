Markets

Futures gain as JSE rises and Dow opens in positive territory

02 January 2018 - 18:31 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
South African futures followed the JSE higher on Tuesday, as mining and industrial stocks boosted the local bourse.

The all-share index rose 0.38% to 59,731.2 points as resources added 0.97% and industrials 0.78%.

Stronger-than-expected manufacturing data from China buoyed resources, with Brent crude gaining 0.14% to $66.70 a barrel by the JSE’s close. Gold rose 0.75% to $1,312.51 and platinum 0.82% to $937.63.

Diversified miner Anglo American was up 3.02% at R263.34, while Sibanye-Stillwater led gains in the gold sector, adding 2.53% to R16.22.

In the US, the Dow was 0.26% up in early trade. European exchanges, however, started the new year on the back foot, with the FTSE 100 down 0.57%, the CAC 40 0.51%, and the DAX 30 0.28%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.84% higher at 53,619 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,302, from Friday’s 8,173.

