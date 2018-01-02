Futures gain as JSE rises and Dow opens in positive territory

South African futures followed the JSE higher on Tuesday, as mining and industrial stocks boosted the local bourse.

The all-share index rose 0.38% to 59,731.2 points as resources added 0.97% and industrials 0.78%.

Stronger-than-expected manufacturing data from China buoyed resources, with Brent crude gaining 0.14% to $66.70 a barrel by the JSE’s close. Gold rose 0.75% to $1,312.51 and platinum 0.82% to $937.63.

Diversified miner Anglo American was up 3.02% at R263.34, while Sibanye-Stillwater led gains in the gold sector, adding 2.53% to R16.22.

In the US, the Dow was 0.26% up in early trade. European exchanges, however, started the new year on the back foot, with the FTSE 100 down 0.57%, the CAC 40 0.51%, and the DAX 30 0.28%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.84% higher at 53,619 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,302, from Friday’s 8,173.