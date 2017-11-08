MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly lower as Naspers falls while banks gain

The JSE all share closed a little weaker on Wednesday as platinums and industrials pulled the market lower, while banks, financials and property stocks recovered.

The all share closed above 60,000 points for the second consecutive session, but was off the day’s best level as the market struggled to find further upward momentum.

Market heavyweight Naspers was down for the first time in four sessions. Banks were boosted by FirstRand and Standard Bank.

General retailers were up despite another sharp drop in Steinhoff, after Reuters claimed in a report that the company did not tell investors about almost $1bn in transactions with a related company, as required by regulators in Germany, where it has a primary listing.

The all share closed 0.17% lower at 60,078 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.19%. Platinums dropped 1.09%, industrials 0.51%, and resources 0.06%. The gold index rose 0.90%, banks 0.82%, food and drug retailers 0.70%, financials 0.58%, and property 0.37%.

In the absence of key catalysts, markets appeared content to book profits in some of the recently high-flying stocks, including Kumba Iron Ore and Sasol.

Sasol closed 0.97% lower at R430.84, with Brent crude having lost 0.46% to $63.21 a barrel soon after the JSE’s close.

Kumba Iron Ore dropped 2.67% at R292.

Brait rebounded 2.8% to R491.20 after saying in a trading statement that its UK clothing chain New Look remained solvent.

Steinhoff slumped 4.2% to R59.30.

Naspers gave up 2.03% to R3,558.99. It was earlier reported that Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers owns a third, had bought 12% of Snapchat’s parent company, Snap.

The rand was marginally firmer in late trade, at R14.1671, to the dollar, from R14.2307, as political issues kept the local currency on the back foot. Newswires earlier reported a meeting between Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and the World Bank, ostensibly to discuss financing options for the nuclear plan, which Gigaba denied.

Local bonds were under pressure on increased concern that government overspending may result in further downgrades of SA’s sovereign debt later in November.

The benchmark R186 government bond was last bid at 9.28% from 9.18% and the R207 at 8% from 7.89%. The US 10-year bond was at 2.3121% from 2.3157%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index dropped 0.29% to 54,138 points. The number of contracts traded was 17‚285 from Tuesday’s 17‚660.