WATCH: Dollar brewing up for another move

07 November 2017
US Dollar. Picture: ISTOCK
In his usual weekly slot on the Roffey Review, Clive Roffey moved away from the shares slightly and focused more on currencies. He believes that the market is experiencing a "currency situation", particularly pertaining to the dollar which is brewing up for another move.

Currencies at the moment was showing dollar strength and Roffey does not believe that this is something which is likely to continue for a long period of time. The resource sectors are starting to look top-heavy and warns investors to be careful.

