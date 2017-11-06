Naspers and platinum lead JSE higher‚ but all share closes below 60‚000 points

Losses by rand hedges due to a mild recovery in the currency failed to keep the JSE from hitting a record high on Monday, after Naspers lifted the industrial index.

Naspers added 2.06% to R3,541.54, tracking gains in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, while gold miners fared best despite a relatively flat metal price.

The JSE closed 0.57% higher at 59,975.7 points and the top 40 added 0.69%. Platinums gained 2.51%, gold miners 2.26% and resources 1.71%. Property stocks lost 1.08%.

In the absence of significant data releases, analysts expect political considerations to provide the bulk of sentiment this week. The rand and local bonds are expected to be under pressure in coming weeks, ahead of the latest reviews by S&P and Moody’s of SA’s credit rating on November 24.

The local bourse continued to push higher this year despite there being little meaningful improvement in the political and economic situation in SA, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers strategists Dave Mohr and Izak Odendaal. The global backdrop mattered more to the JSE than domestic developments, despite the fact that local investors often obsessed about the latter.

Global markets were mixed on Monday, but a series of upbeat global data releases have pointed to a sustained and synchronised global economic recovery.

Even in dollar terms, the JSE mining index was trading very near a two-and-a-half-year high, so this was not just a rand-hedge issue, Stanlib analysts said.

Diversified miner BHP added 2.64% to R271.47 and Anglo American 2.41% to R280.49.

AngloGold Ashanti rose 3.42% to R133.25 after earlier reporting that production increased 11% for its quarter to end-September compared to the prior year.

Anglo American Platinum jumped 4.13% to R418 and Impala Platinum 3.9% to R41.30. Embattled Lonmin was off 5.93% to R13.17, bringing its losses in November to 32.39%.

FirstRand gained 0.76% to R52.79, after the directors of UK bank Aldermore said they recommend shareholders accept a takeover offer of £3.13 per share.

Construction group Raubex was unchanged at R19.50, after earlier reporting headline earnings per share increased 0.4% to 45c in the six months to end-August.

Bidvest gained 3.44% to R178.12.

Redefine Properties dropped 2.01% to R10.71, after earlier reporting increased full year distribution of 7% to 92c for the year to end-August.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was flat while the Nasdaq had gained 0.2%. The CAC 40 was off 0.13% while the FTSE 100 had added 0.04%.

Gold had added 0.14% to $1,271.4 an ounce while platinum was flat at $920.16. Brent crude was up 0.69% to $62.5 a barrel, adding to a recent rally after a spike in political tension within Saudi Arabia at the weekend.