JSE closes higher as rand hedges rally on weaker local currency

The JSE ended Friday on a high note as the weaker rand supported rand hedges and miners, while banks and retailers were under pressure on concern over possible downgrades.

The rand was weaker amid reports that an S&P Global Ratings’ delegation had visited SA and was preparing to downgrade the country’s sovereign credit rating on November 24, with a possibly similar step expected from Moody’s.

The local currency lost nearly 2% to the dollar on the day, hitting a weekly low of R14.2581.

The rand continued to factor in the expected credit-rating downgrades on the recent medium-term budget policy statement (MTPBS), with Moody’s publishing a credit-negative statement, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

Bishop said Moody’s may wait until after the February 2018 budget before any downgrading. S&P has not released an official communication following the budget, but it was also likely to downgrade its local currency long-term sovereign rating for SA, potentially also on November 24.

All the major rand hedges gained more than 2%, supported by Naspers and miners, with Glencore and BHP both higher, while Anglo American gave back a bit of ground after a solid week.

In early evening trade platinum had lost 0.86% to $917.92 an ounce and gold 0.70% to $1,266.94.

At the same time, the rand came under renewed pressure following a rebound in the dollar, despite disappointing non-farm payroll data, released earlier in the day. The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October as employment bounced back from a relatively small gain in the previous month, due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The market expected 331,000 new jobs.

The euro was at $1.1607 from $1.1657 as the market took the view that the data would support further rate hikes into 2018. An increase in December had already largely been priced in, analysts said.

The all share closed 0.52% higher at 59,638.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.67%. Industrials rose 0.86%, resources 0.49% and property 0.18%. Platinums shed 2.28%, general retailers 1.21%, gold 0.79% and banks 0.76%.

The all share ended the week 1.6% higher, its fifth consecutive week of gains. It has now gained 17.74% so far in 2017.

Glencore rose 0.69% to R70.35 and BHP 0.41% to R264.50, but Anglo American shed 0.32% to R273.90.

Sasol ended the day 1.69% higher at R425.08, while Brent crude was flat at $60.76 as barrel soon after the JSE’s close.

Anheuser-Busch InBev and Richemont both added 2.59%, the beer giant to R1,735.86 and the global luxury goods group to R131.07. British American Tobacco rose 2.2% to R926.

Gold Fields shed 1.57% R55.65 and AngloGold Ashanti 1.06% to R128.84.

Lonmin crashed after the platinum miner said earlier it was delaying the publication of its year-end results amid uncertainty about the value of its assets. It closed 28.32% lower at R14.

Standard Bank dropped 1.73% to R163.35 and FirstRand 0.21% to R52.39.

Retailers Massmart tumbled 2.74% to R107 and Truworths 3.25% to R72.27.

In the property sector, MAS Real Estate gained 3.39% to R32 and Hammerson 1.94% to R98.90.

Naspers gained 1.12% to R3,470 after Chinese tech giant Tencent, of which it owns about a third, rose 1.4% in Hong Kong earlier, hitting another record high. This came after Alibaba reported positive quarterly results.

Mondi plc ended the 1.34% higher at R342.49.