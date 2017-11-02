Rand below R14/$ on news of Donald Trump’s Fed favourite

The rand was firmer against major global currencies shortly before midday on Thursday, as the dollar came under some pressure as markets wait for news of the US Federal Reserve chief.

According to reports, Fed governor Jerome Powell has emerged as a favourite to succeed chair Janet Yellen, whose term in office will expire in February.

Powell is widely seen as less hawkish than the other leading candidate, Standford economist John Taylor. US President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick after local markets close.

Powell is a lawyer by training, would be the first Fed leader in 30 years without a PhD in economics, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

"While it is believed that Powell will resume a very gradual normalisation of monetary policy, he is expected to be more flexible in terms of financial deregulation," said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed. Unless there was a surprise, the dollar was unlikely to show much reaction to the announcement, while investors were also watching for signs of progress on Trump’s tax reforms, he said.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said that emerging markets "have breathed a collective sigh of relief overnight".

On Thursday, the rand was below R14 to the dollar for the first time since Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement. Analysts and economists says the statement has increased the chance of a sovereign credit-rating downgrade, something reinforced by commentary on the budget from some ratings agencies.

Later today, focus will be on the Bank of England, which is due to make a decision on interest-rates at 2pm local time. The market widely expects that bank to raise rates 25 basis points for the first time in a decade.

At 11.30am, the rand was R13.9815 to the dollar from R14.0640, at R16.2748 to the euro from R16.3390 and at R18.5396 to the pound from R18.6257.

The euro was at $1.1641 from $1.1618.