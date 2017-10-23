Gold falls to two-week low as Abe’s victory lifts dollar

London — Gold hit a more than two-week low on Monday as expectations that Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy would stay in place after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s election victory at the weekend lifted the dollar to a three-month high versus the yen.

Abe’s win also fed into positive sentiment in equity markets, already buoyed last week by optimism about tax cuts in the US. That helped push world stocks to another record high, curbing interest in gold as an alternative asset.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,274.03 an ounce by 13.55 GMT, having touched its lowest since October 6 at $1,271.86. US gold futures for December delivery were $3.10 lower at $1,275.40.

The metal has fallen more than 6% from mid-September’s 13-month peak of $1,357.54 an ounce.

"When we went up above $1,350, there was fear in the market that the situation with North Korea would explode, and it didn’t," LBBW’s head of commodity research Frank Schallenberger said. "People don’t see that as much of an issue as they did a few weeks ago.

"We’ve also seen a comeback of the US dollar," he said. "The more likely it is that we see more interest rate rises in the US, the less good it is for gold."

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

The dollar had already posted its biggest one-day gain in a month on Friday after the US Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 financial year, allowing Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

Financial markets are now awaiting guidance on who will succeed Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen when her term expires in February.

US President Donald Trump is considering nominating Fed governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor for the central bank’s top two jobs. Powell is considered less hawkish than Taylor, who is seen advocating higher interest rates.

"As the path towards tax reform in the US begins to take shape and the identity of next Fed chairperson becomes clearer, we are likely to see the US dollar strengthen further against majors," MKS said in a note on Monday.

Hedge funds and money managers cut net long positions in Comex gold contracts for the fifth straight week in the week to October 17, US data showed on Friday. Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6% to $16.90/oz, while platinum was 1% lower at $910.74 and palladium was down 1.4% at $961.

Reuters