Bonds marginally weaker as analysts warn correction may have gone too far

South African bonds were marginally weaker on Monday afternoon, with some analysts saying the market may be unduly pessimistic regarding further interest-rate cuts, as the market looks towards the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

Bonds followed the softer rand, which lost 1.2% on Friday on a stronger dollar, and rumours that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would soon be replaced.

Friday also saw local government bond yields rise above their Brazilian counterparts for the first time in seven years.

The markets were now pricing in just one 25-basis point cut in rates over the coming year.

"We think that things have gone too far," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne.

While it now looked as though SA’s easing cycle would be more gradual than previously thought, it was likely that policy makers would cut rates further over the coming quarters, he said.

The market for forward rate agreements (FRA’s) — which are used to hedge against interest-rate moves — has shifted. In mid-September, the market had priced in 25-basis point cuts in the fourth quarter of this year and in the first quarter of 2018, with the repo rate ending 2018 at 6.25%. By the middle of October, however, it was pricing in rates being on hold until the second quarter of 2018.

"Lower inflation and an improving current account might provide room for a further easing cycle from the Reserve Bank," he said.

The R186 has corrected from a yield of 8.38% in mid-September to a present 8.80% as the market priced in further risk from Wednesday’s budget statement, which is likely to reflect a larger budget deficit.

At 3pm the yield on the R186 was at 8.845% from 8.825% and the R207 at 7.49% from 7.475%.

The rand was at R13.7124 to the dollar from R13.6802.

The Reserve Bank’s own forecasts point to inflation remaining within the 3% to 6% target in the coming two years, which should support bonds. Year to date, foreigners have been net buyers of local bonds to the amount of R70bn.

The R186 spiked from 8.8% to 10.5% when Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister in December 2015.

US bonds were trending slightly firmer following sharp rises in yields last week as the dollar firmed on expectations that President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans could be implemented soon.

The US 10-year bond yield was last seen at 2.3794% from 2.3848%.