Rand has traders scratching their heads

The rand crept lower on Tuesday morning, suggesting consolidation following a sharp rally over the past week.

The dollar, which has been the centre of the market’s focus amid uncertainty over the US interest rate trajectory in 2018, is showing signs of recovery after coming under sustained pressure recently.

The rand made an unsuccessful attempt to push through the R13.30/$, leaving some analysts scratching their heads about the currency’s next move.

"The rand has managed to hold onto most of last week’s gains. This leaves it 2% or so stronger than where its high-yield [peer] currencies are trading, with nothing obvious to justify the premium," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

"The longer the rand can remain strong, the more the market will reset to these levels, but it is too early to dismiss the risks of a reversal."

Economic data are relatively thin, though UK inflation figures could influence the pound versus the rand.

The Bank of England has previously hinted at raising interest rates before the end of the year, which would be the first time in a decade.

At 9.42am, the rand was at R13.3315 to the dollar from R13.3274.

It was at R15.6837 to the euro from R15.7143 and at R17.6762 to the pound from R17.6547.

The euro was at $1.1765 from $1.1791.