Futures track weaker JSE as Dow hits 23,000 points for the first time

South African futures closed weaker on Tuesday, as the local bourse came under pressure from political risk, and consolidation, while US equity markets gained on positive earnings reports.

Earnings season in the US is expected to provide market direction for the next few sessions, while the local bourse dropped following yet another Cabinet reshuffle.

Focus on Wednesday could again be on currency movements, with both US Federal Reserve policy makers, and those of the European Central Bank, set to make speeches.

In terms of local data, the key releases are on Wednesday, when the September consumer inflation figures and retail trade sales for August are expected. Headline consumer inflation averaged 5.5% over the first eight months of 2017‚ having peaked at 6.75% year on year in December 2016.

Economists forecast inflation to have climbed back just above 5% year on year in September‚ mainly due to higher fuel costs.

Wednesday marks the start of the Chinese Communist Party congress, which will decide new leadership, although most commentators expect President Xi Jinping to retain his position.

BlackRock analysts said that although Xi would likely receive a clear mandate for the next five years, the congress should result in a shake-up for officials, and pave the way for new initiatives. The road ahead for China and emerging markets may be bumpier than this year, but remain at levels which would still be positive for risk assets globally.

The all share closed 0.48% weaker at 57‚882.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 was down 0.39%. General retailers lost 1.55%‚ food and drug retailers 1.51%‚ the gold index 1.78%‚ banks 1.43%‚ platinums 0.93% and financials 0.74%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.51% at 52,170 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,492 from Monday’s 21,612.

At 5.40pm, gold had lost 0.84% to $1,284.02 an ounce and platinum 0.1% to $930.05.