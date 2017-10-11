Rand strengthens as dollar heads into weaker territory ahead of Fed minutes

The rand had firmed more than 1% to the dollar by Wednesday afternoon, as the latter lost ground ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee minutes later in the day. The minutes will provide further clues as to expected rate hikes later this year, and next, with the market already pricing in a rise in December.

"A December rate hike now appears very likely — and is 98.6% priced in according to CME Group — but beyond that, a significant amount of uncertainty remains," said Oanda trader Craig Erlam.

Higher commodity prices also supported the rand, with gold gaining 0.25% to $1,290.92 an ounce.

The dollar has reversed course against the euro this week, after firming to $1,1708 last week, following renewed indications the Fed might balk at increasing rates at a faster pace next year.

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans sounded dovish when saying the Fed should deliver 2% inflation in a symmetric way, meaning that if it ran below that for a time then the Fed should let it ride higher than 2% too, Dow Jones Newswires reported. "We should not fear 2.5% inflation," Evans said. This didn’t sound like someone in a hurry to raise interest rates again, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

A more hawkish approach from the Fed will support the dollar while the rand should gain further traction on a softer approach to further rate hikes in the US. A dovish stance tends to cause US bond yields to fall, which was the case on Wednesday with the 10-year treasury at 2.3384% from 2.3591%.

At 3.02pm, the rand was at R13.5315 to the dollar from R13.6745, at R16.0263 to the euro from R16.1534 and at R17.8728 to the pound from R18.0582.

The euro was at $1.1843 from $1.1813.

The rand could continue recovering momentum against the dollar, following improved risk appetite from investors after Catalan president Carles Puigdemont seemed to back away from his previous threat to declare immediate independence from Spain, said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said R13.44 to the dollar remained a realistic initial target for the rand. The greenback had encountered resistance at $1.1710 to the euro and was likely to lose traction, although losses were expected to be marginal.