The JSE closed higher for the ninth consecutive session on Wednesday, as interest-rate sensitive stocks‚ including banks and retailers, continued to benefit from a stronger rand.

The dollar was on the back foot against emerging-market currencies, after recently rallying due to optimism over US economic growth, and the prospect of interest-rates increases there. Analysts warned, however, that the rand was at risk in the longer term due to political factors, which may further dampen prospects for the Reserve Bank’s cutting rates again in 2017.

The rand was set to continue its momentum against the dollar‚ following improved risk appetite from investors after Catalan president Carles Puigdemont seemed to back away from his previous threat to declare immediate independence from Spain‚ said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Wednesday’s main risk event would‚ however‚ be the release of September’s US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee meeting minutes, due later in the evening.

The market is also closely watching US inflation data on Friday, which could give further clues on interest rates in the US.

The all share added 0.24% to 57,770.7 points and the top 40 0.15%.

Banks gained 1.56%, general retailers 1.23%, industrials 0.79%, financials 0.71% and the property index 0.57%.

Gold miners fell 2.68% and resources 1.87%.

Diversified miner BHP fell 1.68% to R245.44 and Glencore 0.66% to R65.

Investment holding group PSG jumped 5.35% to R259.89, after earlier increasing its interim dividend to end-August by 10%, to 138c.

Anglogold Ashanti dropped 2.68% to R127.15, Gold Fields 3.08% to R55.97 and Sibanye-Stillwater 1.93% to R15.75.

Trading ex-dividend, Harmony dropped 2.95% to R24.66.

Standard Bank gained 2.03% to R166.26, Nedbank 2.1% to R212.90 and Capitec 1.7% to R928.

Steinhoff rose 1.27% to R60, Truworths 2.78% to R76.95 and Massmart 3.72% to R111.40.

Industrial group Barloworld added 2.6% to R133 and Bell Equipment 1.88% to R12.99.

Tertiary education group Stadio holdings plunged 24.63% to R6.15, having given up all of Monday and Tuesday’s gains. It is now down 0.81% so far this week.

Diamond miner Trans Hex surged 27.47% to R2.97, after reporting late on Tuesday it would acquire a further 27.2% stake in West Coast Resources Proprietary Limited, for a total purchase consideration of approximately R39.1m.

International packaging and paper group Mondi plunged 8.17% to R345.77, despite earlier reporting an 8% rise in underlying profit for the third quarter.

Newpark real-estate investment trust (Reit) was unchanged at R6.70, ahead of the release of its interim results to end-August. The company reported headline earnings per share of 27.48c in the previous period.

Independent black-owned financial services group Vunani was unchanged at R2.80, ahead of the release of its half-year results to end-August. It said earlier this month HEPS were expected to be between 6.7c and 9c‚ or a decrease of between 41.7% and 21.7%, due to a number of rights issues.

Major US equity markets opened virtually unchanged on Wednesday as investors were reluctant to make big bets ahead of the release of the minutes from the Fed, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The Dow was up 0.03% and the Nasdaq 0.06% shortly after the JSE closed. In Europe, the CAC 40 had lost 0.11% while the DAX 30 was up 0.15%.

Gold was flat at $1,287.99 an ounce, while platinum had gained 0.07% to $931.51. Brent crude was off 0.27% to $56.40 a barrel.