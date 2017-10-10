Markets

Bonds slightly firmer but remain under pressure

10 October 2017 - 10:10 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Tuesday morning, taking their cue from the rand, which has regained some of the ground lost to the dollar recently.

But the rand and bonds remain vulnerable to the release of the US Federal Reserve’s September minutes, due on Wednesday.

With the probability of an interest rate increase in the US now put at just above 90%, funds are likely to start shifting from emerging markets to developed countries.

Sasfin Securities analysts said the rand was among currencies affected by the Turkish-US diplomatic dispute.

Foreign money was still flowing out of the local bond market, they said.

At 9.11am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.745% from Monday’s 8.775%.

The rand was at R13.7516 from R13.8161.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand hedges push JSE all share to another record ...
Markets
2.
JSE’s all share index eyes 58,000 points
Markets
3.
JSE starts week on a high as rand weakens
Markets
4.
Rand softens further as dollar sentiment remains ...
Markets
5.
Rand stages recovery as dollar rally pauses
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.