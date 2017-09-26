JSE drops on Monday’s jittery world markets

The JSE fell sharply on Tuesday as it played catch-up with world markets following a public holiday here on Monday. The all share was off 1.49% to 55,008.70 points at lunchtime, heading for its worst one-day decline since April.

Industrial stocks led the broad-based declines, which analysts partly attributed to the continuing conflict between North Korea and the US. Pyongyang is in Washington’s cross-hairs after conducting several ballistic missiles and a nuclear test earlier in September.

The crisis is threatening to boil over into a military confrontation, which would likely have consequences on financial markets.

Nedbank Private Wealth stockbroking portfolio manager Grant Gilburt said the markets would also keep an eye on speeches by US Federal Reserve officials for clues on its approach to interest rates. "The Fed surprised markets last week after striking a hawkish tone with their expectations for another hike by the end of the year," Gilburt said.

Fed chairperson Janet Yellen and other Fed officials are scheduled to speak later in the day.

In Europe, stock markets were narrowly mixed at midday, mirroring a broadly similar trading picture in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.33%.

Anglo American was off 2.62% to R230.90 and Assore 3.44% to R258.30.

Bank and financial stocks were also much weaker, with Barclays Africa losing 2.19% to R136.53, Capitec 2.64% to R884.70 and Standard Bank 1.76% to R159.78.

Sanlam gave up 2.53% to R67.36 and Liberty Holdings 1.6% to R101.75.

Woolworths was off 2.36% to R58.73 and Steinhoff 1.29% to R59.72.

Mediclinic International was down 2.78% to R118.02 and Netcare 1.93% to R22.88.

Investment group Remgro dropped 2.43% to R206.35 and PSG Group 1.96% to R237.53.