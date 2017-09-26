JSE closes lower, with banks and Naspers leading the declines

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday, with Naspers dragging the market lower amid risk-off sentiment over North Korea and political events at the weekend.

North Korea’s threats to shoot at US military aircraft had subdued markets, with the local bourse playing catch-up after Monday’s public holiday.

German elections at the weekend resulted in Chancellor Angela Merkel securing a fourth term, as expected. The Social Democrats indicated they would not form a government with the ruling party, leaving tricky coalition negotiations between Merkel and smaller parties. This added to uncertainty in the markets, analysts said.

Local risk was high this week, with issues around the budget and August’s monthly trade data out on Friday, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns. Some concerns were raised about the state of the fiscus, after reports emerged that the government was seeking R100bn from the Public Investment Corporation to fund embattled state-owned enterprises. However, the Treasury denied this.

The all share lost 1.38% to 55,070.4 points and the top 40 fell 1.5%.

Banks dropped 2.13%, industrials 1.56%, food and drug retailers 1.75% and financials 1.4%.

The platinum index added 0.96% and gold miners 0.86%.

Market heavyweight Naspers dropped 3.19% to R2,867.59, following losses in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, in which it has a sizable share. Rand-hedge British American Tobacco added 1.48% to R835.58 and Anheuser-Busch InBev rose 1.25% to R1,561.14.

Diversified miner Anglo American dropped 2.49% to R231.20 and BHP fell 0.99% to R237.76.

Anglo American Platinum gained 1.83% to R350, while Pallinghurst Resources dropped 3.08%. The latter earlier reported a total comprehensive loss of $81m for the six months to end-June, compared to a $33m loss in the same period a year earlier.

Sanlam fell 2.34% to R67.49 and Old Mutual 1.03% to R34.48.

Bidcorp dropped 4.88% to R290.03 and Tiger Brands 1.61% to R372.01.

Construction group Aveng plunged 5.45% to R3.12, after earlier reporting a 30.5% drop in revenue to R23.5bn in the year to end-June.

York Timber fell 2.4% to R2.44, after reporting that revenue grew 3.5% to R1.8bn, and after-tax profit jumped 54% to R367m, for the six months to end-June.

Mediclinic International was down 4.28% to R116.20, following a negative analyst report from investment bank Jefferies that caused its share price to drop 5.1% to 646p in London on Monday.

Standard Bank plunged 3.03% to R157.72, Barclay’s Africa 1.95% to R136.87, FirstRand 1.46% to R52.72 and Nedbank 1.26% to R201.90.

Capitec lost 2.17% to R889, ahead of the release of its results to the six months to end-August, with the company expecting headline earnings per share to be between 15% and 18% higher than in the previous period, or between R17.45 and R17.90.

The Dow bounced back from Monday’s losses, opening slightly higher following a sell-off in technology shares, and the North Korean tension, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Markets were watching for commentary from Federal Reserve officials expected later on Tuesday, and a speech on tax policy by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.18% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was 0.33% higher. The FTSE 100 was up 0.04%, the CAC 40 0.02% and the DAX 30 0.12%.

At the same time, platinum had lost 1.29% to $926.45 an ounce and gold 0.76% to $1,300.69. Brent crude was off 1.14% to $58.54.