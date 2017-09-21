South African futures firm despite weaker JSE and Dow

South African futures ignored both a weaker JSE and softer Dow on Thursday, with the local bourse seeing high trading volumes on the futures close-out for the quarter.

The JSE ended flat, as gains by Anglo American and property stocks failed to offset losses by gold miners and banks. The Reserve Bank earlier kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%, citing the economic outlook‚ upside risks to inflation, and political uncertainty.

US stocks opened weaker and the dollar edged higher, on Thursday, as investors continued to digest the Fed’s plans for interest-rate increases, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Markets had been lifted earlier this week by easing geopolitical tension, but were largely subdued ahead of the Fed announcement, which was the key event this week. Elections in Germany take place at the weekend, but analysts played down the potential effect of the poll on European markets.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US "will be putting more sanctions on North Korea", ahead of a meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

The all share closed flat at 55‚867.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.05%.

The gold index shed 4.80%‚ general retailers 1.99%‚ banks 1.6%, and financials 0.43%. Property added 1.39%‚ the platinum index 0.37%, and resources 0.20%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 0.07%. The FTSE 100 had lost 0.02% while the CAC 40 had gained 0.55% and the DAX 30 0.3%.

At the same time, gold was 0.61% lower at $1,292.79 an ounce and platinum 0.14% at $937.64.

The top-40 Alsi futures index added 0.11% to 49,605 points. The number of contracts traded was 8,588 from Thursday’s 103,925.