Bonds steady ahead of inflation data

South African bonds were stable on Wednesday morning as markets traded cautiously ahead of the release of consumer inflation data.

Inflation for August is generally expected to accelerate to 4.9% year on year, from 4.6% in July.

Statistics SA is expected to announce the inflation figure at 10am.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said: "The recent spike in oil prices could lead to higher inflation going forward and it could curb some interest-rate cuts."

The Reserve Bank is expected to announce its interest-rate decision on Thursday. The Bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

Global markets are expected to trade cautiously as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said although there was no expectation of a move in interest rates, the focus would be on the guidance and any adjustment from the status quo, with markets likely to be cautious ahead of the event.

At 9.04am the R186 was unchanged from Tuesday’s 8.42% and the R207 bid at 7.05% from 7.06%.