JSE tracks lower global equity markets with platinums leading the declines

The JSE closed lower on Thursday, after a spate of data releases that weighed on both the local bourse and international markets.

The session started inauspiciously after disappointing data that showed industrial growth in China slowed for a second straight month in August, indicating the world’s second-largest economy may be losing momentum in the third quarter‚ reported Dow Jones Newswires.

SA’s current account deficit increased to 2.4% of GDP from 2% in the first quarter‚ well above expectations of 1.7% to 1.9%. The difference was attributed to an increase in payments to the South African Customs Union.

Export growth outpaced import growth, and this was expected to persist as the global economy recovered, while local consumer and business confidence remained depressed, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

Further signals that monetary policy may be tightened came after the Bank of England opted not to raise interest rates, but gave clear signals that they would, in future, rise faster than the market currently expected, analysts said.

The all share fell 0.54% to 55,850.3 points and the top 40 0.54%.

The platinum index dropped 3.32%, resources 1.17%, banks 0.55% and industrials 0.42%.

Impala led declines in the platinum index, dropping 6.48% to R36.80. It earlier reported a hefty full-year loss, with a R10bn impairment and gross loss feeding into decisions to review assets.

Diversified miner BHP dropped 2.35% to R239.56 and Glencore 2.14% to R61.75.

Assore added 1.4% to R274 while Exxaro, trading ex-dividend, lost 5.1% to R119.

Rand hedge Richemont fell 1.66% to R118.30 and British American Tobacco 1.15% to R829.50.

Investment group Brait slid 3.2% to R56, Remgro 1.58% to R211.60 and PSG 1.46% to R237. Reinet added 1.79% to R27.49.

Steinhoff lost 1.87% to R63.

PPC was up 4.7% to R6.24 after earlier confirming that Nigeria’s Dangote Cement had tabled a bid to acquire all its shares.

Distribution and Warehousing Network added 11.58% to R1.06‚ after the company said it had concluded a share purchase agreement that would see it divest from its minority shareholding in Grohe Dawn WaterTech.

Aspen gained 8.51% to R309.84, after earlier declaring a gross dividend of 287c per share‚ while reporting that normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 16% compared with the prior period.

Grand Parade Investments slumped 7.41% to R2.50‚ after earlier reporting a headline loss of 4.59c for the year to end-June‚ a 331% decline from a year earlier.

Howden Africa fell 1.89% to R36.77, despite earlier reporting that HEPS in the six months ended-June increased about 31% to 184.64c from a year earlier. This was in the middle of its recent guidance.

Global equity markets were mostly lower shortly after the JSE closed, with the FTSE 100 down 0.91% and the DAX 30 0.2%. The CAC 40 was up 0.17%. The Dow was marginally positive, lifted by Boeing which climbed after it announced plans to boost output of its 787 Dreamliner, the newswire said.

Gold and platinum were little changed, while Brent crude had added 1.24% to $55.80 a barrel.