JSE opens weaker on flat company results and risk aversion

The JSE opened lower on Thursday, and looks headed for a dip below 55,000, having closed lower every day this week.

Asian markets were mixed and the global risk-averse mood returned, while flat company results from Sanlam and FirstRand added to the bad news.

The rand reached R12.67/$ in early morning trade from R12.7887, before weakening marginally.

Mining stocks were weaker on the firmer rand and a flat Brent crude price, with the euro making further gains against the dollar ahead of the Central European Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day.

The JSE all share index has not had a positive daily close so far this week and could close below 55,000 if present trends continue after slipping below 56,000 earlier in the week. It reached a high of 56,896.90 on August 25.

The Dow JOnes industrial average firmed 0.25% to 21,807.64 on Wednesday after President Donald Trump agreed to support increasing the debt ceiling and fund the US government for three months.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.20% but the Hang Seng lost 0.36% in Hong Kong.

At 9.35am the JSE all share was 0.53% lower at 55,183.80 and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.55%. The gold index lost 2.49%, platinum 2.08%, resources 1.17% and financials 0.40%. Property added 0.13% and food and drug retailers 0.10%.

Anglo American was 1.35% lower at R234.16.

Sasol shed 0.89% to R382.54.

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) rose 2.13% to R114.39. It reported headline earnings increased by 204% to R3.2bn for the year to June.

FirstRand dropped 0.61% to R54.12 after reporting earnings rose 7% for the year to end-June.

Sanlam was 2.99% lower after reporting essentially flat earnings for the half-year to end June. The net result from financial services increased by 1% (up 5% in constant currency).

MMI Holdings was off 0.20% to R19.96, after reporting on Wednesday that diluted core headline earnings were R3.2bn for the year to June, unchanged from the year-earlier period.

Among property stocks Liberty Two Degrees added 3.11% to R9.28.

Vodacom added 0.49% to R165.09 after slumping 7.86% on Wednesday after selling down its shares in parent company Vodafone. The sale was done so that Vodacom could meet its 20% minimum free float requirement on the JSE, following the Safaricom transaction, which had resulted in Vodafone increasing its ownership in Vodacom from 65% to 69.7%.

Naspers dropped 0.96% to R2,843.41.

Clover was down 0.70% to R15.50 after warning the market annual earnings was set to drop by 65%-67% — worse than the 50%-65% fall flagged in late May — as the group faces numerous challenges, including a stronger rand.

Spur shed 0.72% to R28.99. The group reported headline earnings per share from continuing operations fell 8.3% for the year to end-June. The full-year dividend per share was down 5.7% to 132c.