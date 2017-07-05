Lower maize prices bode well for soybean prospects

Depressed maize prices following the record bumper crop in 2017 could result in a shift to soybean farming next season, economists say.

Favourable weather patterns allowed farmers to raise production and recover from the severe drought caused by the 2015-16 El Niño effect. However, since then maize prices have plummeted.

During the drought, the spot price of yellow maize peaked to R4,110 a tonne in January 2016. However, it stood at R1,941 a tonne on Wednesday, while that of soybean was R4,740 a tonne from R5,454 a tonne in January.

Absa agricultural economist Conce Moraba said there could be a shift to soybean given the expected 2.2-million tonnes of maize carried over into the next marketing year. But prices would need to favour the production of soybean to that of maize.

Soybean forms part of oilseed crops and is predominantly used for its oil and protein-rich content. Farmers use soybean meal produced by processors as a feeding ingredient in poultry, beef, pork and fish foods.

Only a small percentage of soybean is processed for human consumption and is used to make products such as soy milk, flour protein and tofu.

The crop is grown in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the North West and Gauteng, with Mpumalanga being the largest producer.

In recent years, SA increased its soybean-crushing capacity as part of an import substitution strategy to stimulate soybean production.

According to the latest figures by the crop estimate committee, the expected maize harvest for 2017 is estimated at 15.631-million tonnes. This remains the largest expected maize crop in the country, to date.

The revised forecast production of soybean in June was estimated at 1.340-million tonnes, which is 8.7% more than the previous forecast. This will result in 573,950ha of soybean being planted, with an expected yield of 2.34 tonnes per hectare for 2017.

Agricultural Business Chamber head of economic and agribusiness intelligence Wandile Sihlobo said the pre-2008 growth spurt in the middle class resulted in increased demand for poultry, as consumers demanded more high-protein food, which is also usually cheaper than beef.

This in turn fuelled the need for animal feed to sustain the poultry industry. The trend has not abated and animal feed supply in the country still lags demand, which is twice the supply available.

Sihlobo said with time, as the market started to reward farmers for planting soybean, "we will start to see growth in the sector". At current prices, we will start seeing more growth in soybean, as prices are not encouraging enough for maize." However, soybean production capacity is not at its optimal levels as SA remains a net importer of soy meal.

Moraba said perspectives on the quality of locally produced soya oilcake compared to imported oilcake needed to be addressed to increase domestic uptake and demand.