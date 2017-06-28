More bad news for oil as US crude inventories rise again

London — Oil traded further below $47 a barrel on Wednesday after an industry report said US inventories increased, reviving concern that a three-year supply glut is far from over.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that US crude inventories rose by 851,000 barrels, while analysts expected a decline. Inventories of petrol and distillates also increased, the API said.

"The report was disappointing," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, although the downside reaction of prices to the API figures had been "muted" so far, he said.

Brent crude was down 15c at $46.50 a barrel at 8.46am GMT. It reached a seven-month low of $44.35 on June 21. US crude fell 24c to $44.

A rise in US stocks would suggest global supplies are still ample despite the effort led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to cut output by 1.8-million barrels a day from January 2017.

The producers are trying to get rid of a supply glut which prompted prices to slide from above $100 a barrel in mid-2014.

Opec and its allies agreed on May 25 to extend the supply cut into 2018, but Brent has fallen from as high as $54 then on rising production from the US and from Nigeria and Libya, two Opec members exempt from cutting output.

Nonetheless, some analysts believe that the sell-off was overdone.

Traders will be awaiting the US government’s official supply report for confirmation of the API figures. The Energy Information Administration releases its report at 2.30pm GMT.

Ian Taylor, head of the world’s largest independent oil trader Vitol, said Brent will stay in a range of $40-$55 a barrel for the next few quarters as higher US production slows a rebalancing of the market.

Analysts at JBC Energy in a report saw room for prices to recover.

"While the physical crude market remains steady at best, it is worth noting there is now significant room for speculative support for prices to develop if a catalyst were to emerge," JBC said.

