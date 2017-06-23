Slightly higher oil price does not stave off biggest first-half fall since 1990s

London — Oil prices edged up on Friday, recovering some of their steep losses made this week, but crude remained on course for its worst first-half decline in almost two decades, as production cuts have failed to sufficiently reduce oversupply.

Brent crude futures were up 28 US cents at $45.50 a barrel at 8.30am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $43.04 a barrel, up 30c on their previous close.

Oil prices have fallen about 20% this year despite an effort led by oil cartel Opec to cut production by 1.8-million barrels per day.

That puts the market on course for its biggest first-half percentage fall since the late 1990s, when rising output and the Asian financial crisis led to sharp price falls.

"There is selective perception in the market at the moment. Bearish factors like higher output in Libya or Nigeria result in lower oil prices but bullish factors, like the really high Opec commitment, are ignored," said Frank Schallenberger, head of commodity research at LBBW in Stuttgart.

He added he expected prices to bottom out between $40 and $45 per barrel before returning to $50 until the end of 2017, buoyed by higher demand and continued Opec and nonOpec production cuts.

Analysts at JP Morgan are more sceptical and expect prices to fall again in 2018.

"By early 2018, the combination of record US production and deteriorating Opec compliance probably returns average prices to the mid-to-low $40s," JP Morgan analysts said in their half-year outlook.

At the heart of the ongoing glut is that recent efforts to reduce production by OPEC suppliers as well as Russia has been met by soaring output from the US and Opec members Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the cuts.

Thanks to shale drillers, US oil production has risen more than 10% in the last year to 9.35-million barrels per day, close to the level of top exporter Saudi Arabia.

"Rising US output continues to stress markets, with increasing evidence that improved efficiency and technology makes many of the shale plays profitable below $40 a barrel," said analysts at Cenkos Securities.

Reuters