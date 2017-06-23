MARKET WRAP: Naspers lifts JSE all share

The JSE closed firmer on Friday as the market warmed to Naspers’s annual results, reflecting revenue growth of 3% for the year ended March.

Although the results were the usual mixture of a strong contribution from its Chinese Tencent investment, and losses at e-commerce and a subdued performance at video entertainment, the market reacted positively as Naspers ended the day 2.6% higher at R2,638.61.

Naspers has gained 31% so far this year, despite trading at a price to earnings ratio of 100.

Its performance lifted the overall industrial index with rand hedges closing in the red on the stronger currency. The industrial index closed 0.99% higher, but was outclassed on the day by banks firming 1.25% and platinums gaining 1.03%.

The all share ended the day 0.84% higher at 51,503.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.92%. The all share gained a weekly 1.32% and is 1.68% up for the year.

After a torrid week, ArcelorMittal SA gained 4.92% to R5.12.

Remgro was up 3.92% to R210.82.

Impala Platinum gained 3.29% to R35.50.

Brait remained under pressure, losing a further 1.05% to R59.17 for a total loss of 11% in the week.

Redefine Properties rose 1.23% to R10.72, Growthpoint 1.05% to R24.91, and Hammerson 1% to R96.86.

The all share had a volatile week, recording gains for three days and sharp losses on the remaining two as analysts bemoaned the return of bearish sentiment to the market following three years of trading sideways.

A return to political and policy stability is necessary for the market to move forward, analysts said.

The rand was at R12.9156 to the dollar from R12.9719 as the market awaited Parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete’s decision on an open or secret ballot in a proposed vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Local bonds firmed on the stronger rand with the R186 bid at 8.52% from 8.565%.

Analysts said both foreign and local interest in bonds remained upbeat, with prices relatively contained when compared to the rand. The latter weakened earlier this week as political developments affected sentiment.

Futures tracked the stronger JSE, with the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index 1.03% higher at 45,704 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,243 from Thursday’s 26,416.

With Karl Gernetzky