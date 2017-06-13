Pound rallies as surging inflation sparks talk of rate increases

London — The British pound rebounded on Tuesday from post-election lows, as surging inflation sparked talk of possible interest rate increases.

In midday London deals, the pound was higher at $1.2736 on official data showing British consumer inflation spiked to a near four-year peak of 2.9% in June.

The Bank of England (BoE), led by governor Mark Carney and tasked with keeping inflation close to a 2% target, will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.

"This morning’s CPI [consumer price index] reading caused a brief spike in sterling, on hopes that robust inflation will persuade Carney and the BoE to think more seriously about the path towards higher interest rates," said analyst Chris Beauchamp at trading firm IG.

While higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, they boost the return on savings.

The BoE’s main lending rate stands at a record-low 0.25%. Inflation unexpectedly hit 2.9% in May, which was the highest level since June 2013. British inflation had held close to zero throughout 2015 — but has surged since then as a weak Brexit-hit pound raises import costs.

The pound on Friday tumbled to a seven-week low at $1.2636 in the wake of the election result.

Investors are eager to see if sterling can make a sustained recovery from last week’s shock vote that saw Britain’s ruling Conservatives lose their majority, and threw the country into uncertainty days before key Brexit talks.

Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to counter anger within her party by apologising for the election outcome, but there are still doubts about her future in Downing Street.

May had called the vote in a bid to strengthen her majority and her bargaining power, before going into the EU divorce talks set to start on June 19. Now she must rely on the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Traders are awaiting also the end of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. While another US interest rate rise is widely expected, the bank’s post-meeting statement will be scanned for some forward guidance and clues about future movements.

US borrowing costs "are a reflection of the strength of the US economy, which, as the world’s largest, is important to all countries", noted Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

"Rising interest rates generally indicate strength in the economy and if investors agree with this perception, then it should be positive for markets," he added.

Also, US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions is due to testify on Tuesday to the Senate intelligence committee as it probes Russian meddling in the 2016 election and Moscow’s links to under-fire President Donald Trump.

Attention has focused on Sessions as reports swirl that he may have had more meetings with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign than the two he has informed authorities of.

