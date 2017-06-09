Bonds little changed ahead of Moody’s announcement

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey’s testimony in Congress has not resulted in firm evidence being presented against Trump, who faces accusations of interfering at the independent law enforcement agency.

"Nothing significant came out of Comey’s testimony‚ which was seen as more hype than substance‚" Nedbank analysts said.

"The net result of all the above is unspectacular. Risk aversion is basically flat, with the UK election offsetting Comey," said Cairns.

Trade is expected to be muted ahead of an expected downgrade by Moody’s to SA’s credit rating by one notch with a negative outlook, later on Friday.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch have already downgraded the country to junk status.

"Moody’s will almost certainly downgrade SA late this afternoon. The big question is whether they also keep the outlook as negative: we do not think so but it is a close call," said Cairns.

At 11.32am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.49% from Thursday’s 8.515% and the R207 at 7.4% from 7.425%.

The rand was at R12.9314 to the dollar from R12.9251.