BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘The market is tough and the local market is seeing a tapering off’

BUSINESS DAY TV: The Spar Group has reported a dip in half year earnings after issuing shares to fund foreign acquisitions and as it settles share schemes aimed at black investors. Joining us now on the line with more of the detail on the numbers is CEO Graham O’Connor.

Graham, there have been some anomalies impacting your results over the period, but that said, sales rose 12.6%, slower than last year’s 16.7% growth, so anomalies aside, give us a sense of just how much tougher an environment it’s becoming to realise growth.

GRAHAM O’CONNOR: It’s impacted by three elements. First of all, we had the positive impact of our Spar Switzerland in the first six months, so it helped turnover grow. Our Irish business was negatively impacted by the exchange rate so that’s [a] plus 1.5% increase in the rand, in euro terms, but in rand terms minus 13%. And then our South African business growing by 5.5%. So really a combination of all three, but the market is tough and the local market is seeing a tapering off from the high single-digit numbers to now 5.5% growth.

BDTV: When it comes to home territory risk, what you are looking to diversify away from is, of course, the kind of risk a volatile currency brings with it. And in this case we’ve had rand strength working against you, although your Irish business grew sales by 1.6% in euros. In rands, its contribution [is] falling 13%. How do you mitigate against risk like that, or is it as simple as that being the name of the game?

GOC: One needs to look at it on a like-for-like currency and so in euro terms, in Ireland we’re happy the business contributed [a] 35% increase in profits in euro terms. So that was a massive plus, and we continue to monitor that process. Our Irish business is well run, it’s performed far better than we had expected.

On the other hand, our Swiss business has not performed well at all, hence us making the changes we have in Switzerland.

BDTV: Are you starting to feel some of the impact of Brexit uncertainties in the BWG group specifically?

GOC: No question. As you know, 11% of that turnover is contributed from Appleby Westward which is in south-west England, and we’ve seen a 17% deterioration in the pound-euro exchange rate that has hurt enormously already. And in BWG itself, on the periphery of the Northern Ireland border ... obviously people going across on the weakness of sterling, going and buying in Northern Ireland. So it’s hurt us in our cash-and-carry business, as well as our stores on the boundary areas.

BDTV: And is that likely to get even more intense, that pressure, moving forward?

GOC: I don’t think so. It should even itself out and we think that should get better all depending on what transpires with Brexit and, who knows, we all think that the industry knows to vote for Brexit and it’s coming through in the economy. But, as we know, there was a disconnect in the debate between immigration and the economy.

BDTV: Let’s take a look at your Spar Switzerland operations, which you bought last year. You recorded a pre-tax loss over on that end. What exactly is the problem, because it has to go beyond just muted growth at 0.4%?

GOC: Very much so. It was poorly run, the business was poorly run and with the retail sector performing especially poorly. When we did the due diligence, the numbers looked reasonable, so we acquired the business. We’re not sorry we acquired the business, there is still big opportunity to convert the sales to the bottom line and we’ve made the changes in management and the change to the CEO, and we think both those elements, as well as the new retail formats we’re introducing, will help us to move into positive territory.

BDTV: How much of a solution does a new CEO from Spar SA to drive the process in improving this retail performance actually bring into the equation? How much of the problem lay with the fact that you didn’t have as tight a handle of operations on that end as perhaps you would have liked?

GOC: It was a family business for 240 years and Stefan Leuthold who represents the family, they are still a 20% shareholder in the business, so he will remain on the board. And Stefan said that he was willing to give up the role and step back because he saw what was necessary, and so Rob Philipson going there from SA gets enormous support. So it’s not like we parachuted somebody in there and the Swiss management were unhappy. On the contrary, the Swiss management [are] very happy with the leadership that Rob’s showing and he’s making an impact there which is very positive.

BDTV: Okay, so looking at your offshore acquisitions then, and given the time it’s actually taken to bed things down and for those to contribute positively to the bottom line to the fullest extent, is that curbing your appetite at all for acquisitive expansion at this stage?

GOC: It was in the beginning, but we’ve now got them bedded down and if there are other opportunities we will look at them, so we’ll see what transpires.

BDTV: How rife are those expansionary opportunities looking, specifically in the European territory?

GOC: We’ve had a look at a few and we’ve already turned a few down and there are certainly a couple more opportunities that are arriving which we’re giving a close look at.

BDTV: Despite revenue up, profits up, you’ve cut your dividend by 6%. Is this just a matter of keeping your powder dry at this time?

GOC: Not at all, that’s just a function of additional shares issued last year first for the element of the acquisition in Switzerland and secondly for the unwinding of the BEE scheme. So that’s the reason the dividend went down. In rand terms it went up, but in rand per share it went down. So not at all.