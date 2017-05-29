Oil falls as relentless US drilling undermines Opec cut

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in US drilling undermined an Opec-led push to tighten supply.

Trading activity will be subdued on Monday due to public holidays in China, the US and Britain.

Brent crude futures were trading down 15c, or 0.3%, at $52 a barrel at 2.53am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 17c, or 0.3%, at $49.63 a barrel.

Oil cartel Opec and some non-Opec producers agreed last week to extend a pledge to cut production by about 1.8-million barrels a day until the end of the first quarter of 2018. But the decision did not go as far as many investors had hoped and led to a heavy sell-off.

An initial agreement, in place since January, would have expired in June 2017.

"The immediate market reaction to the May 25 Opec decision is indicative of the weaker than expected impact production cuts had on bloated global crude stocks over [the first half of] 2017," BMI Research said in a note.

Despite the ongoing cuts, oil prices have not risen much beyond $50 a barrel.

Much of Opec’s success will depend on output in the US, which is not participating in the cuts and where production has soared 10% since mid-2016 to more than 9.3-million barrels a day, close to top producer levels Russia and Saudi Arabia.

US drillers had now added rigs for 19 consecutive weeks, to 722, the highest amount since April 2015 and the longest run of additions on record, said energy services firm Baker Hughes.

Almost all of the recent US output increases have been onshore, from so-called shale oilfields.

Even if the rig count did not rise further, Goldman Sachs said it estimated that US oil production "would increase by 785,000 barrels a day between [the fourth quarter of 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2017] across the Permian, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Niobrara shale plays."

Analysts say that reducing bloated global fuel inventories will be key to reining in ongoing oversupply.

"It’s going to be all about inventories and whether they fall as much as Opec thinks," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

While it is hard to come by reliable global oil inventory data, regional stock levels for the US, Europe and parts of Asia suggest that inventories have dipped in recent weeks, albeit from record levels.

Reuters