Rand stable as Bank keeps rates unchanged

The rand was stable in afternoon trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 7%, as expected.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said it was likely that the Bank was at the end of the tightening cycle. "A reduction in rates would be possible should inflation continue to surprise on the downside."

Kganyago warned the rand remained a key risk for further depreciation. While the longer-term forecast trajectory for inflation was unchanged, it remained uncomfortably close to the upper end of the 3%-6% target range.

The rand showed little movement before and during Kganyago’s reading of the monetary policy statement. At 3.06pm the rand was at R12.8905/$, weakening slightly to R12.9164/$ at the conclusion of the address.

At 3.38pm the rand was at R12.8929 against the dollar from R12.8957.

It was at R14.4585 to the euro from R14.4618 and at R16.7082 against the pound from R16.7098.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1214.

The Bank marginally improved the inflation outlook over the near term, though it was unchanged for later quarters. Consumer inflation is expected to average 5.7% in 2017 from 5.9% previously.

GDP growth is expected at 1% for 2017, in line with the recent upward revision from the International Monetary Fund. Growth in 2018 and 2019 is forecast at 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

The moderation in core inflation, as predicted by the Bank, suggested that inflation was becoming less of a concern, said FNB chief economist Sizwe Nxedlana.

"We continue to believe that the Bank has reached the peak of the hiking cycle," Nxedlana said.