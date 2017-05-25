JSE closes weaker as platinums and retailers retreat

The JSE closed lower on Thursday on broad-based losses led by platinums with retailers retreating in risk-off trade.

The Reserve Bank painted a dim picture of the economy in its statement as it kept the repo rate unchanged at 7%. The rand gained in response to the possibility of rates remaining at present, higher levels for longer, firming to R12.8464 to the dollar from $12.8957 after the JSE’s close.

Platinum stocks were lower on a stronger rand and on Moody’s downgrade earlier in the week of China’s sovereign credit rating, despite the platinum price gaining 0.80% to $953.74 an ounce in late afternoon trade.

The Bank said the domestic growth outlook had deteriorated amid weak business and consumer confidence. This was despite the Bank lowering the average local consumer inflation outlook for this year to 5.7% from 5.9%, and after aligning GDP growth to the International Monetary Fund’s recently revised 1% for 2017.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said a reduction in rates would be possible should inflation continue to surprise on the downside, but warned that a weaker rand remained a significant risk factor.

The Bank’s decision was described by Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne as reflecting a "a mildly dovish tone". He said there was a subtle change in governor Kganyago’s language: "In March he said the recent tightening cycle ‘may be coming to a close’, whereas on Thursday he said SA was ‘likely at an end of the tightening cycle’."

Analysts said there was widespread disappointment that the Bank did not cut rates on the better-than-expected consumer inflation data earlier in the week, to lift local growth prospects. The possibility of a rate cut has now been shifted to later in the year. "We think the Bank will cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% in the third or fourth quarter," Ashbourne said.

PPS analyst David Crosoer said continued domestic political uncertainty and the prospect of further US rate hikes gave the monetary policy committee little choice but to err on the side of caution, "despite some grounds for increased optimism with inflation back in the 3% 6% band".

The recent negative moves in SA’s sovereign rating and continuing political noise has raised inflation risks and lowered growth prospects, said Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy.

The JSE showed little reaction to a firmer opening on the Dow and marginally stronger European markets as the lower oil price left it unmoved. Brent crude was 1% lower at $53.39 a barrel at the JSE’s close, despite indications oil cartel Opec members might extend last year’s production freeze.

The Dow was up 0.39% with the FTSE 100 adding 0.11%.

The all share closed 0.52% lower at 54,028.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 also dropped 0.52%. Platinums ended the day 5.1% lower and the gold index shed 3.94%. General retailers shed 2.88% and resources dropped 2.04%. Industrials softened 0.16%.

Anglo American lost 2.44% to R177.29.

Among gold stocks, Harmony dropped 4.79% to R27.40 and Gold Fields lost 4.67% to R47.35.

Impala Platinum tumbled 9.77% to R37.50 as the world’s second-largest platinum producer announced plans to raise $450m in a convertible bond to roll over debt due in February 2018.

Anglo American Platinum was 4.33% down at R295.14.

Standard Bank added 0.40% to R154.95.

Coronation Fund Managers gained 1.08% to R71.41 and Transaction Capital 2.02% to R14.64. The two companies reported strong results on Wednesday.

Shoprite softened 0.55% to R206.03.

Tiger Brands was down 1.80% to R392. On Thursday, it reported a 7% increase in interim headline earnings per share to R10.36 for the period to end-March.

Mediclinic was 2.55% lower at R133.50.

Adcorp Holdings lost 3.82% to R10.83. Earlier this week it reported a big drop in normalised earnings per share.