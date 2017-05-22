Industrial stocks keep JSE afloat as platinum and gold stocks lag

A handful of big industrial stocks kept the JSE afloat at lunchtime on Monday, outweighing the renewed sell-off in gold and platinum shares, despite steady commodity prices.

Naspers’s share price hit record highs, bringing gains to a sturdy 40% so far in 2017, and making the internet and video entertainment group the best-performing share in the top 40 index by a considerable margin.

Naspers has largely tracked the strong performance in the Chinese internet group Tencent, in which the South African company – now worth R1.23-trillion – owns 34%.

The all share index was up 0.13% to 54,495.7 points, as industrial stocks gained 0.49%.

Overall, the local share market looked patchy, from retailers to financial stocks, although Liberty and Transaction Capital stood out as better performers, with the latter expected to release its interim results on Thursday.

In Europe, leading stock-market indices showed a similarly mixed performance, following their counterparts in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended 0.86% higher.

"The high level of nervousness surrounding actions from the [Donald] Trump administration in the past few days has partially receded in the market for the moment, but the improved tone represents a degree of complacency," Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said.

Last week, global markets wobbled amid concern that Trump may not be able to push through his fiscal stimulus, given the political problems in the US.

Among stocks on the JSE, Naspers was up 1.94% to R2,824.69, with Tiger Brands gaining 2.44% to R399.50.

Liberty Holdings was up 2.12% to R109.87 and Transaction Capital rose 2.42% to R14.82.

Kumba regained 4.16% to R169.78 as the iron ore price stabilised at about $60 per tonne. But Gold Fields shed 2.69% to R49.96, with Implats losing 2.79% to R41.79 and Lonmin gaining 3.52% to R17.