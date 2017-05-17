‘Comey memo’ likely to send JSE weaker on Wednesday

The JSE’s gold miners may benefit on Wednesday, but other shares are likely to suffer from the "Comey memo" scandal.

Gold was trading 0.5% higher at $1,243/oz on news that US President Donald Trump, during his first month in office, wrote a memo attempting to order James Comey, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director he fired last week, to drop investigations into then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s Russian ties.

The latest US political scandal sent Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index down 1% even though S&P Global Ratings affirmed Australia’s AAA rating while keeping its outlook negative.

Recently listed pharmacy chain Dis-Chem said on May 5 that it expected to report on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February would be within the range of 72.6c and 75.7c.

Its initial public offering (IPO) caused its shares in issue to increase more than threefold. The dilution means the first HEPS it reports as a public company will be up to 65% lower than the matching period’s R2.06.

Its total headline earnings are expected to grow between 20% and 23% from the matching period’s R498m.

Another recent listing, real estate investment trust Spear, said on April 21 that it expected to report on Wednesday that its distribution per share for the four months to end-February would be between 23.3c and 23.7c, or 15.69% and 17.68% higher than the 20.14c forecast in its pre-listing statement issued on October 21.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release March’s retail trade sales at 1pm on Wednesday.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan forecast annual retail sales contraction to have slowed to 0.9% in March from 1.7% in February and 2.3% in January.

The slowdown is partly thanks to the Easter holidays haven fallen in March in 2016 but in April 2017.

"Our expectation is for household consumption expenditure growth to remain relatively muted at 1.2% in 2017, therefore suggesting only a mild lift in retail sales growth this year," Kaplan said.

"Consumers’ ability and willingness to spend will likely be further constrained by high unemployment, elevated existing levels of indebtedness, weak rates of credit extension to households and persistently depressed consumer confidence."

Stats SA is also scheduled to release its bi-annual domestic tourism survey at 10am on Wednesday.