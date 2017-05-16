Precious metals rise as euro rallies and dollar slides

London — Gold prices extended gains for a fourth day on Tuesday as political troubles in the US dented the dollar, while a more upbeat scenario in Europe lifted the euro.

"The dollar is weak today, which has helped precious metals across the board," said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich, adding the move in the greenback was a combination of events in the US and Europe.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,234.63 an ounce at 10am GMT. On Monday, it hit $1,237.26, its highest since May 4. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,234.40 an ounce.

The dollar index slipped to the weakest in more than six months after two US officials said President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation. Investors regard Trump’s difficulties as another obstacle to planned US tax cuts and infrastructure spending which boosted the dollar in the months following his November election.

At the same time, markets were cheered by the outlook in Europe after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and new French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Monday to draw up a roadmap to deeper EU integration, while economic growth data and German investor morale on Tuesday were strong.

"The weekend German state elections were favourable for Merkel and after the French elections, the risk backdrop in Europe is diminishing," Menke said. Gold is used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Risk-aversion sentiment may rise, however, due to recent global developments, including the North Korean missile test and the massive ransomware cyber-attack, lifting gold prices over the next two weeks, said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group.

Spot gold may rise more to $1,245 an ounce, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,233, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.8% to $16.72 an ounce. "Although there is increasing evidence of a bottom being formed in both gold and silver, we would like to see a bit more ‘staying power’ before choosing to engage more aggressively on the long side," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

Platinum held near a two-week high hit on Monday, adding 0.4% to $931.25 an ounce. Producers, fabricators and traders have gathered for the Platinum Week in London. Palladium gained 1% to $804.70 an ounce.

Reuters