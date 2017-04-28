Markets

JSE off to muted start ahead of US first-quarter GDP results

28 April 2017 - 11:11 Andries Mahlangu
Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE
The JSE was marginally higher on Friday morning as it came back online after a public holiday, led higher by a handful of shares.

The all share index was up 0.12% to 53,745 points in early trade, on track for its best weekly gain (3%) since January, as the weaker rand boosted big industrial stocks.

"In the very short term, industrial counters are currently much overbought and the sector will witness marginal profit-taking," Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said.

However, trading volumes were expected to be thin throughout the day due to a long weekend.

Europe’s main markets were mixed in early trade, in line with their counterparts in Asia, as investors looked to the release of the US GDP data for the first quarter on Friday afternoon.

The consensus of a poll of analysts done by Trading Economics is that US economic growth will have slowed to 1.1% from 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Among individual shares on the JSE, BHP Billiton was off 2.15% to R201.78 and Assore lost 2.06% to R227.81. Gold Fields shed 2.41% to R43.70 and Northam lost 1.91% to R49.89.

Naspers was up 1.19% to R2,553.93 while Tiso Blackstar Group rose 5.41% to R9.75.

