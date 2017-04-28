JSE bucks global trend by closing higher on Friday

The JSE ended higher on Friday, in contrast to most global markets — particularly other emerging markets — which slipped as geopolitical concerns and uncertainty about US President Donald Trump’s long-term plans, caused investors to shy away from riskier assets.

Trump sparked worries about global trade on Thursday after being quoted as saying he would renegotiate or terminate a trade deal with South Korea and that a major conflict with North Korea over its nuclear programme was possible, although he would prefer a diplomatic solution.

Trade on the JSE on Friday was subdued ahead of a long weekend, with the markets closed on Monday for Workers’ Day. With Thursday also having been a public holiday, many local traders took Friday off. The market was also well off its intraday highs.

When the local bourse closed, the Dow was down 0.1% at 20,959.63 points. The UK’s FTSE was off 0.28% and the German Dax 30 and the French CAC 40 were relatively flat.

Spot gold was 0.19% firmer at $1,266.48 an ounce at the JSE’s close after some hefty losses during the week, and platinum was up 0.22% at $946.71.

The JSE all share closed 0.25% higher at 53,817.3 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.19%. Platinum stocks were the main beneficiaries on the day, gaining 0.75%, while industrials added 0.47% and the South African property index 0.49%.

Gold miners shed 0.86%, with resources stocks losing 0.45%.

A stronger rand weighed on rand-hedge stocks. The local currency benefited from a weaker dollar, whose fortunes were dented by disappointing US GDP data for the first quarter. Growth in the world’s largest economy moderated to an annual rate of 0.7% in the first quarter, from 2.1% in the preceding period, the US commerce department said on Friday.

Uncertainty about the pace of increases in the interest rate in the US has weighed on the dollar, which was the currency of choice in the weeks following the election of Trump as US president in November.

Among individual stocks, BHP Billiton lost 1.54% to R203.05 while Anglo American gained 1.7% to R191.92.

Sasol was 1.39% worse off at R140.

British American Tobacco gave up 0.7% to R900.86 and Richemont lost 0.25% to R112.13.

Gold Fields lost 2.3% to R43.75. In a quarterly update earlier this week the group said attributable equivalent gold production for the first quarter was 3% lower.

Among platinum stocks, Anglo Platinum soared 4.27% to R330.06.

Among retailers, Shoprite was up 2.08% at R209.80.

MTN gained 1.66% to R126.50.

Naspers dropped 0.58% to R2,538.55.