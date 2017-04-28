Markets

Bonds firm in lacklustre noon trade ahead of long weekend

28 April 2017
South Africans bonds were firmer in midday trade on Friday taking their cue from a stronger rand.

Trade was lacklustre, however, ahead of the long weekend. With Thursday also having been a public holiday, many traders had taken Friday off to enjoy a five-day break.

Local trade data for March were due to be released on Friday afternoon, but unless there was a major surprise, the local markets were unlikely to be moved by the information.

The local fixed-income market has steadily recovered from the fall-out after the controversial Cabinet reshuffle in late March and the country’s subsequent credit-rating downgrade to subinvestment grade, or junk status, by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond rose as high as 9.2% in the days following the Cabinet changes, in which finance minister Pravin Gordhan was fired, leading to a sharp weakening of the rand.

At 12.02pm on Friday, the yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.68% from 8.72% on Wednesday, when the market was last open, and the yield on the R207 was at 7.505% from 7.535%.

