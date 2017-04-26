Rand weakens as US confirms business tax rate drop to 15%

The rand lost more than 20c in late afternoon trade on Wednesday after the dollar gained on speculation US President Donald Trump’s expected tax breaks would be bigger than anticipated.

Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed the business tax rate would be reduced to 15% from 35%, which would be a boost for small businesses. The middle-class cuts would be more modest.

The dollar rallied in response from an intraday weakest level of $1.0951 to the euro to better than $1.09, sending the rand weaker.

The rand failed to trade below R13/$ for most of the morning, despite positive producer price inflation data released just before midday.

The producer price index (PPI) decelerated to 5.2% in March from 5.6% in February and markedly lower than market expectations of a 5.6% rise.

With two of the three main ratings agencies having already downgraded the country’s credit rating and a third having placed it on review for a likely downgrade, it is clear that the currency will play a major role in both the consumer and producer inflation outlooks, as well as the monetary policy committee’ s rate decisions in future, Nedbank economist Busisiwe Radebe said.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R13.2620 to the dollar from R13.0554.

The rand was at R14.433 to the euro from R14.2786 and at R16.9976 against the pound from R16.7539.

The euro was at $1.088 from $1.0937.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said liquidity in rand trading would be limited over the next few days due to what is effectively a long weekend for many.

The rand consolidated at the R13/$ level after firming to R12.87 on Monday, but was expected to weaken if the dollar gained further ground.