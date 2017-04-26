Rand weakens ahead of Freedom Day public holiday
The rand was weaker against the dollar in midday trade on Wednesday ahead of Freedom Day on Thursday.
Regular trading was only expected to resume next Tuesday after Workers Day on May 1, as many traders were expecting to take Friday off.
The rand showed little reaction to a weaker dollar, reaching $1.0951 to the euro on Tuesday, even weaker than the levels it fell to on Monday after the victory by centrist and pro-EU French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French election at the weekend.
The dollar recovered somewhat on Wednesday morning, but was still weaker (above the $1.09 level) as the market awaited US President Donald Trump’s tax reform announcement on the day.
"The well-received initial French election result continues to drive the euro with evidence indicating that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has consolidated her position in Germany, also adding further impetus to the euro," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.
At 11.38am the rand was at R13.1475 against the dollar from R13.0554.
The rand was at R14.34 against the euro from R14.2786 and at R16.8575 against the pound from R16.7539.
The euro was at $1.0905 from $1.0937.
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said liquidity in rand trading would be limited over the next few days.
The rand appears to be consolidating its recent gains around the R13/$ level. "Technically while we hold below the R13.20 level this is positive for the local unit," Nedbank said.
