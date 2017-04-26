Gold edges down to two-week low

Bengaluru — Gold dipped on Wednesday to a two-week low after an almost 1% decline in the previous session as increased investor appetite for risk boosted equities and dulled demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,261.36/oz by 12.55am GMT. Prices touched a low of 1,260.90 earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11. Bullion fell 0.9% on Tuesday, the biggest one-day decline since early March. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,262.90/oz.

Asian stocks extended gains for a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday as Wall Street hit new peaks. The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.

US consumer confidence fell from a more than 16-year high in April, but a surge in new home sales to an eight-month high in March suggested underlying strength in the economy.

The threat of a US government shutdown this weekend appeared to recede on Tuesday after President Donald Trump backed away from a demand that Congress include funding for his planned border wall with Mexico in a spending bill.

Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday that it continued to expect gold to come under pressure in the near term on a potential rally in real interest rates following the expected unveiling of Trump’s tax policies on Wednesday or later.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 0.69% to 854.25 tonnes on Tuesday.

China’s net-gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong more than doubled month on month in March, data showed on Tuesday.

Baiyin Nonferrous Group said its unit Gold One Group planned to invest up to $200m in Sibanye Gold, while Sibanye’s shareholders agreed to a $2.2bn buyout of US-based Stillwater Mining.

Barrick Gold gave details on Tuesday of $500m worth of improvements and expansions it is planning at its Veladero mine in Argentina over the next five years.

The price of silver was likely to climb in 2017 and over the next several years, following on from 2016’s gains on renewed investor interest in precious metals, CPM Group said on Tuesday.

