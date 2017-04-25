Markets

Futures firm on expectations of bumper maize crop

25 April 2017 - 18:33 Reitumetse Pitso

South African futures strengthened on Tuesday after the Dow Jones industrial average opened firmer and the JSE all share closed higher.

South African farmers are expected to harvest an estimated 14.53-million tonnes of maize this year, the biggest crop since the 1981-82 season. In its third production estimate report for the year‚ the crop estimates committee revised the maize output estimate to 1.48% higher than its previous estimate, saying the larger crop was attributable to favourable weather conditions following the recent drought.

The Dow was 1.1% higher at the JSE’s close as US markets awaited President Donald Trump’s tax reform announcement on Wednesday

The JSE all share closed 0.63% higher at 53‚257.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.73%. Industrials lifted 1.09%, and food and drug retailers rose 0.65%. Financials were up 0.32%‚ property 0.23% and banks 0.22%. The gold index dropped 2.84%‚ general retailers 0.98% and platinums 0.83%.

At 5.47pm, local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.6% firmer at 46‚990 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,932 from Monday’s 24‚314.

With Andries Mahlangu and Maarten Mittner

