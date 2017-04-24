Gold falls most in than a month

London — Gold fell more than 1% on Monday, marking its biggest tumble in more than a month, after the market’s favoured candidate won the first round of the French election, easing concern over a political shock in the second round.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting, with the latest opinion polls showing him as strong favourite to beat far-right candidate Marine le Pen in the final vote.

The news represented a huge defeat for anti-EU forces on the right and left of French politics. It also sent European shares vaulting higher, boosted the euro by as much as 2% at one point and sparked a sell-off in safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 1% at $1,271/oz by 10.08am GMT, having touched its lowest in nearly two weeks at $1,265.81. US gold futures were down 1.3% at $1,272.40.

"For the moment some of the tail risk in the form of a shock win by any of the other candidates has been averted. We see more downside in the very short term, leading up to the [French election] run-off in two weeks," said Société Générale analyst Robin Bhar.

He added, however, that a weaker dollar and simmering geopolitical tension in North Korea and the Middle East were probably enough to keep gold underpinned at about $1,250.

The dollar recovered somewhat from its steep overnight falls but was still down 1.3% against the euro and 1% against a basket of currencies, supporting dollar-priced gold by making it cheaper for non-US investors.

In the wider markets, the pan-European Stoxx 50 index rose 3% and France’s CAC 40 jumped almost 4%. The market’s so-called fear gauge, the VIX volatility index, plunged by its most since November.

Weeks of escalating geopolitical tensions had prompted speculators to increase their net long, or buy, positions in Comex gold to a five-month high in the week to April 18, official data showed on Friday.

"Those speculative financial investors who had previously still been betting heavily on rising gold prices are likely to have covered many of their positions in response to the [French] election result," Commerzbank said in a note.

Spot silver was down 0.6% at $17.78/oz after touching a one-month low of $17.65. Platinum fell 0.4% to $966.50, while palladium was up 1.1% at $800.50.

