Rand hits best level in three weeks, with help from weaker dollar

The rand was relatively well anchored on Thursday morning, hitting R13.20/$ for the first time in three weeks and marking a sharp U-turn from last week when it flirted with R14/$.

The local currency benefited from a weaker dollar, which has been under pressure relative to most currencies, including the euro and the British pound.

The uncertainty about the pace of interest-rate increases in the US continues to weigh on the dollar index, which has slipped below the psychological level of 100 points.

A stronger rand helps to rein in inflation, which eased to an annual rate of 6.1% in March from 6.3% in February, according to latest Statistics SA data.

"We still foresee the downward trend in consumer inflation despite the rand exchange rate’s notable depreciation following the late-night Cabinet reshuffle and subsequent sovereign credit ratings downgrades," NKC Research analysts said.

Just more than three weeks ago, President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a controversial Cabinet reshuffle that sent the rand to R13.95/$, raising inflation concerns.

"Is the rand stabilising, or is the big hit still coming? The rand firmed as new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tried to calm market fears by pledging to work on forestalling a third credit downgrade," Old Mutual Investment Group chief economist Rian le Roux said.

"The rise in the gold price also contributed to a firmer rand. However, the danger is losing investment grade on local bonds from S&P and Moody’s, which could trigger big outflows."

At 9.06am the rand was at R13.2011 to the dollar from R13.2738. The rand was at R14.1810 against the euro from R14.2191 and at R16.9423 against the pound from R16.9645

The euro was at $1.0742 from $1.0732.