MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as retailers and property stocks take a hit

The JSE was lower on Wednesday with retailers and property stocks suffering as hopes of lower interest rates fade following the recent sovereign rating downgrades.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch now have SA in junk status while Moody’s has the country’s rating on review for a downgrade. It is expected to make its decision known in the next few weeks.

A slightly stronger rand and lower commodity prices for much of the day put pressure on certain miners, while banks regained some of their recent big losses.

The all share closed 0.24% lower at 52,545.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.22%. The gold index gave up 2.34%, property 1.23%, general retailers 1.10%, resources 0.36% and industrials 0.35%.

Pick n Pay closed 4.40% lower at R61.69. It earlier reported a 17% rise in full-year after-tax profit to R1.2bn.

Woolworths dropped 1.34% to R72 and Shoprite 0.77% to R201.43.

In the property sector, Growthpoint shed 1.75% to R25.25 and Hyprop 1.87% to R122.50. Hammerson bucked the trend rising 1.3% to R101.50.

Exxaro slumped 4.41% to R108 and ArcelorMittal 4.47% to R8.13.

Standard Bank was up 1% to R142.01 and FirstRand 0.93% to R47.70.

PSG group rose 1.60% to R255. The investment holding company earlier reported full-year recurring headline earnings rose 18% to end-February.

Sibanye was 6.33% lower at R31.20 after the group said it intended to raise $2bn to finance its Stillwater acquisition in the US.

The rand was firmer after the release of better than expected consumer inflation data for March. Consumer inflation rose an annual 6.1% from 6.3% in February.

"The rand has come back fighting and this morning’s reported fall in inflation spurred the local currency into another strong session," said Xtrade analyst Paul Sirani.

At 6.24pm, the rand was marginally firmer at R13.2851 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.2952. The stronger currency for most of the day boosted the benchmark R186 bond, which was last bid at 8.77% from 8.85% previously.

Futures were slightly lower on a softer Dow Jones industrial average and the JSE’s losses.

The local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index ended 0.05% lower at 46,375 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,665 from Tuesday’s 28‚769.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso