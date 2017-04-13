The hope of SA escaping recession rests on mining

The rand looked set for its third day of recovery on Thursday morning, trading at about R13.42/$ at 7am.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s mining production figures at 1pm, which are expected to be about 2% higher than February 2015.

After Tuesday’s disappointing manufacturing data which showed a 3.6% decline for February — far worse than the expected 0.5% decline — and Wednesday’s retail sales, which showed a 1.7% decline, the hope of avoiding a recession rest on mining and agriculture.

"It is entirely possible that retail sales and manufacturing activity will record a decline in output during the first quarter of 2017. This would increase the risk of SA slipping into a technical recession given the decline in the fourth quarter of 2016 GDP growth. Under these circumstances, the performance of the mining and agricultural sectors will be critical if SA is going to avoid a recession," Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said in a note on Wednesday.

The decline in retail sales coming in slightly better than expected may have helped Mr Price rise 3.65% to R153.40, Massmart 3.31% to R135.33 and Pick n Pay 2.97% to R65.11 on Wednesday.

But the longer-term outlook for the retail sector was gloomy, wrote Lings.

"An acceleration in private-sector job losses would push retail spending into recession and would increase the risk that total consumer spending experiences an outright recession. This in turn would severely undermine tax revenue estimates, leading to further fiscal slippage and the potential for further rating downgrades. The South African economy is precariously positioned and urgently needs a boost in both business and consumer confidence," Lings wrote.

Stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday were generally weaker, with Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 down 0.87% and Tokyo’s Topix down 1.13%. Trading is likely to be thin ahead of the Easter long weekend.